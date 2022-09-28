Rapper Q Money convicted of murdering 'friend,' prosecutors say

article

Prosecutors said a jury found a 26-year-old man, known by his stage name "Q Money," guilty of murdering his friend by shooting him multiple times, including in the head, while he slept on an air mattress.

The jury convicted Qamar "Q Money" Williams of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and two gun possession charges. The shooting happened in April 2019. Police found 24-year-old Calvin "Scotty" Chappell dead with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head at a home on Lehigh Way in Decatur.

Investigators said Williams, Chappell and several others were out to a club and returned home at around 5 a.m. on April 15. Prosecutors said Chappell went to bed and Williams left to eat and returned home at around 6 a.m.

That's when prosecutors said Williams snuck up on Chappell, while he slept on an air mattress, and shot him several times before fleeing the home. Prosecutors said he tried to shoot out security cameras before the deadly shooting. He also called a friend to delete the video later that day.

Police said home surveillance video captured the shooting.

Prosecutors and investigators still don't know why Williams shot and killed Chappell.