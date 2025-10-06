Raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Brief Breast cancer remains the second most common cancer among American women. Health experts stress mammograms are vital, painless, and lifesaving. Cobb County walk raised funds to expand access to care and survivor support.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and health experts are urging women to take advantage of screenings that can save lives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among American women. While diagnoses have increased, doctors say early detection through screenings has improved survival rates.

What they're saying:

"All too often, women fear what the results might be," said Allgood, a breast health specialist. "It’s not a death sentence anymore to hear the word cancer in a doctor’s office." She added that mammograms are often misunderstood. "Women might think that a mammogram hurts because they’ve probably heard that from family," she said. "But they don’t hurt. A good mammogram should never hurt."

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women ages 40 to 74 get a mammogram every other year. Early screenings, especially for patients diagnosed in stages one or two, make treatment more effective and less invasive.

What we know:

In Cobb County over the weekend, hundreds of Georgians showed their support by walking 30 miles over two days to raise funds for breast cancer programs across the state.

The Georgia Alliance for Breast Cancer, which sponsored the event, said every dollar raised stays in Georgia and will go toward screenings, diagnostics, genetic counseling, and survivor-support programs.