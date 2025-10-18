Rainy Sunday expected in metro Atlanta, North Georgia.

The Brief Saturday will stay mostly dry and unseasonably warm, with highs in the low 80s across metro Atlanta and slightly cooler temperatures to the north. A cold front will move through Georgia overnight, bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms early Sunday. Behind the front, much cooler air will arrive. Morning lows will dip into the 40s across metro Atlanta and even the 30s in the North Georgia mountains by Monday and Tuesday mornings.



After several dry weekends across North Georgia, rain is finally on the way — but it could make for a soggy Sunday morning, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes.

North Georgia's Saturday forecast

What we know:

Saturday will stay mostly dry and unseasonably warm, with highs in the low 80s across metro Atlanta and slightly cooler temperatures to the north. Forbes said clouds will build through the day, with only a slim chance for a stray sprinkle north of I-20.

"Our air is probably too dry for much rain today, but I’m not ruling out a few drops around Canton, Rome, or Gainesville," he said.

Rain and thunder on Sunday morning

What we know:

A cold front will move through Georgia overnight, bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms early Sunday. Rain is expected to reach the metro area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., with heavier pockets possible south of the city.

"You’ll likely hear a couple of rumbles of thunder, especially in places like Griffin, Pike, Lamar, and Upson counties," Forbes said. "The bulk of the rain should move out by the noon hour, with just some wrap-around moisture left in the afternoon."

While the rain won’t be a washout, Forbes said it will be welcome relief amid the region’s ongoing dry stretch. Most areas will pick up between two-tenths and four-tenths of an inch of rainfall.

Cooler start to the week

What's next:

Behind the front, much cooler air will arrive. Morning lows will dip into the 40s across metro Atlanta and even the 30s in the North Georgia mountains by Monday and Tuesday mornings.

"We could see 39 in Blairsville and 41 in Cornelia by Monday morning," Forbes said. "Even Atlanta will get into the 40s."