Rain continues to impact commuters in North Georgia Monday afternoon

The Brief Storms moved across Douglas, Carroll, and Haralson counties Monday afternoon. FOX 5 meteorologists tracked a strong storm cell near the Haralson-Carroll County line, warning of hail and traffic disruptions along I-20 and I-85. More storms are expected through Tuesday, with rain chances decreasing slightly by midweek but lingering heat and possible thunderstorms remaining in the forecast.



Rain continued to move across parts of metro Atlanta and northwest Georgia late Monday afternoon, causing traffic slowdowns and prompting concern about hail and heavy downpours in several counties. FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes was on the road in the Storm Chaser vehicle tracking the storm's path in real time.

Latest weather forecast

What we know:

Forbes was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Douglas County, monitoring a particularly intense cell approaching the Haralson and Carroll County line. "We’re watching out for hail with this one," Forbes said. "You can see the clouds getting pretty dark as we approach the Carroll County line near Fairburn Road."

The storm, which formed just south of Mount Zion, was expected to cross into Haralson County, moving toward Buchanan and Bremen within minutes. Live radar showed a strong hail core embedded in the storm system, raising the risk of damaging precipitation for those communities.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Jonathan Stacey, tracking the radar from the studio, noted the storm was likely to affect commuters heading toward Gwinnett County on I-85, as showers had already moved through DeKalb County, brushing areas near Doraville, North Druid Hills, and Avondale Estates.

Over the past 24 hours, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recorded nearly an inch of rain, adding to what has been a catch-up period for rainfall over the past month. More showers and storms are expected throughout the evening, especially as additional cells ride the Alabama-Georgia state line into north and central Georgia.

Looking ahead, the FOX 5 Storm Team forecasts continued rain chances through Tuesday, with a shift in storm direction to a more west-to-east pattern. Rain chances are expected to ease slightly by midweek, with possible thunderstorms still in the mix for Wednesday. A break in the wet weather may come Thursday into Friday—though the heat is likely to persist.