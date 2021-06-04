Man arrested in deadly double stabbing in Coweta County

Deputies say they have made an arrest in a Coweta County double stabbing Thursday night.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent out to a home on Ragsdale Road at around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. While clearing the scene, authorities say they also found a man dead with at least one injury from a stabbing.

Officers found Colton Deal on the scene, placing him under arrest. Deal is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with additional charges pending.

The woman was treated at the scene and flown to the Atlanta Medical Center. Her conditions remain unknown, investigators said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with processing the crime scene.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

