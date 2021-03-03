Racist graffiti reported at Oakland Cemetery

article

Police are searching for the vandal who spray-painted racial remarks and other graffiti on several statues and monuments at an Atlanta cemetery this week.

Crews have since played tarps over the monuments at Oakland Cemetery because of the profanity left behind over the weekend.

Investigators believe the vandalism happened overnight into Sunday morning despite having a security guard and cameras on the property. The suspect or suspects were not caught on camera.

Tarps cover vandalism at Oakland Cemetery that was reported on Feb. 28, 2021. (FOX 5)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

Tarps cover vandalism at Oakland Cemetery that was reported on Feb. 28, 2021. (FOX 5)

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.