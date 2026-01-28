Rabun County man accused of shooting at utility workers
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Rabun County arrested a man on Tuesday, accused of threatening crews while they were working to restore power in Lakemont.
What we know:
Law enforcement responded to the area of Bluebird Lane and Old Highway 441 after a caller said a man was threatening and shooting at utility workers who were attempting to restore electrical service.
Responding officers searched the area and arrested Bobby Allen Mashburn, 56, as a result.
Mashburn is charged with reckless conduct, two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of aggravated assault. Deputies did seize a firearm when they arrested Mashburn.
Rabun County is reporting 423 customers are still without power following a weekend winter ice storm. That’s about 2.61% of the county's customers.
What we don't know:
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.
The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has not released a potential motive for the harassment or said what type of firearm Mashburn possessed.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a Rabun County Sheriff's Office release.