Rabun County man accused of shooting at utility workers

The Brief A 56-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening utility workers. Bobby Mashburn allegedly shot at the workers while they were trying to fix power. Deputies recovered a firearm when they arrested Mashburn.



Deputies in Rabun County arrested a man on Tuesday, accused of threatening crews while they were working to restore power in Lakemont.

What we know:

Law enforcement responded to the area of Bluebird Lane and Old Highway 441 after a caller said a man was threatening and shooting at utility workers who were attempting to restore electrical service.

Responding officers searched the area and arrested Bobby Allen Mashburn, 56, as a result.

Mashburn is charged with reckless conduct, two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of aggravated assault. Deputies did seize a firearm when they arrested Mashburn.

Rabun County is reporting 423 customers are still without power following a weekend winter ice storm. That’s about 2.61% of the county's customers.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has not released a potential motive for the harassment or said what type of firearm Mashburn possessed.