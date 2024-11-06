Quincy Jones remembered by Atlanta civil rights leaders as an ally in the movement

The Brief Legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones passed away, leaving a legacy in music and the civil rights movement. Civil rights icon Xernona Clayton highlighted Jones's commitment to civil rights, noting his involvement in fundraising and supporting activists. Clayton remembered Jones as a supportive and fun-loving individual who helped many in the entertainment industry. Quincy Jones contributed financially to the movement, aiding individuals who were jailed or injured during the struggle for civil rights. A memorial service for Quincy Jones is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, where his life and contributions will be celebrated.



Tributes continue to pour in for legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones, who passed away Sunday night. In Atlanta, Jones is not only being remembered for his contributions in music, but also for his role in the civil rights movement.

"He always answered the call," civil rights icon Xernona Clayton told FOX 5.

As the world prepares to say its goodbyes to the man whose music touched millions of lives, Clayton and other giants in the civil rights movement are saying goodbye to a friend and ally in the fight for equality.

Clayton, now 94 years-old, says she remembers her friend Quincy Jones as a man who stood firmly with activists as they took on the system.

"He was the man you read about with all this talent," she said. "When there was time to get a concert together, a fundraiser, he’d help do that…so it was a group of talented people raising money for the civil rights movement," she continued.

The woman, once credited with convincing a KKK Grand Dragon to step down from the organization, tells FOX 5 she met Jones in Los Angeles in the early 1960s before moving to Atlanta with her then-husband Ed Clayton.

"He was funny and fun," she recalled. "He would help everybody…I would hear of stories where he’d help a lot of people get in the industry."

Jones would eventually begin helping the movement financially, assisting those who’d found themselves in jail or in the hospital.

"We were always in need of funds, and we had a list of the folk we knew could help and he was on our list," Clayton stated.

She says while she was heartbroken to hear about his passing, his contributions will not be forgotten, and his life’s work was complete.

"I was feeling sad because you can’t call him anymore," she said.

Jones will be honored at a memorial service on Nov. 14, in Los Angeles, where family, friends, and fans are expected to gather in his memory.