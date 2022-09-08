Public figures in Georgia react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

article

News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, moved people across the world.

In Georgia, leaders and public figures chimed in to pay respects to the woman who wore the crown for more than 70 years.

Atlanta City Hall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will illuminate in her honor, officials said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens:

"The City of Atlanta joins the world in mourning the loss of the Queen. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The Queen served her country for 70 years and her loss will be greatly felt around the globe. I send my condolences to the British Consulate General Atlanta, the UK residents who now make their home in Atlanta and the residents of our sister city, Newcastle upon Tyne."

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter:

"Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom. Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader."

Atlanta City Council:

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of Britain. Her reign represents an incredible longevity, one that spanned more than a dozen presidential administrations and prime ministerships. Through it all, she remained committed to the obligations as the sovereign of a nation and was a witness to a transformational time in the histories of both Britain and the United States. She inspired countless people across the world and in many ways, was the embodiment of grace, diplomacy, and duty to country."