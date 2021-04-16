Expand / Collapse search
Puppy rescued after paw gets stuck in PATH station escalator

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

Puppy’s paw stuck

A Pomeranian puppy got his paw stuck in an escalator at the Journal Square PATH Station. The dog was rescued by Port Authority Police.

NEW JERSEY - Police came to the rescue of a pup named 'Scott' at the Journal Square PATH Station.

The Pomeranian got its paw stuck at the bottom of the escalator on Thursday. Two nearby Port Authority Police and EMS heard its owner scream and the dog yelling and began to help.  They were able to stop the escalator and safely free the dog.

The officers also hailed a cab for Scott and his owner so he could be treated at an animal hospital, tweeted the Port Authority.

The transit agency published a photo of a happy Scott, his rescuers and owner.

