Puppies abandoned at Goodwill, Henry County police seek culprit
McDONOUGH, Ga. - Seven puppies were found abandoned at a Goodwill store in Henry County. Police have released surveillance photos in hopes someone will recognize the puppies or the suspect involved.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. on July 21 at the Goodwill located at 250 Jonesboro Road.
According to the Henry County Police Department, the person was seen entering the store, grabbing a shopping cart, and placing seven Australian Shepherd-type puppies inside. The suspect then pushed the cart further into the store before leaving the premises.
(Henry County Police Department)
What we don't know:
Police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying the individual.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Animal Control Officer J. Haslam at 470-991-1561 or call Henry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos, and videos can also be sent via text to 770-220-7009.
The Source: The Henry County Police Department provided the images and details for this article.