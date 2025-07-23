Puppies abandoned at Goodwill, Henry County police seek culprit

article

The Brief Seven Australian Shepherd-type puppies were abandoned at a Goodwill store in Henry County on July 21. Police have released surveillance photos and a suspect photo, seeking public assistance in identifying the individual involved. Information can be reported to Animal Control Officer J. Haslam or Henry County’s non-emergency dispatch line, with tips also accepted via text.



What we know:

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. on July 21 at the Goodwill located at 250 Jonesboro Road.

According to the Henry County Police Department, the person was seen entering the store, grabbing a shopping cart, and placing seven Australian Shepherd-type puppies inside. The suspect then pushed the cart further into the store before leaving the premises.

(Henry County Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying the individual.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Animal Control Officer J. Haslam at 470-991-1561 or call Henry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos, and videos can also be sent via text to 770-220-7009.