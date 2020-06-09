Publix to donate $1 million to National Urban League affiliates

article

Publix announced it will donate a million dollars to National Urban League affiliates in the southeast region of the U.S. to continue a "long-standing support for their civil rights efforts."

On Monday, Publix CEO Todd Jones sent a letter to employees telling them the company rejects racism and discrimination of any kind.

"Like you, I’m saddened and unsettled by any racial injustice or events that divide our country," the letter said in part. "There are many emotions we are feeling — fear, anger, anxiety and impatience. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to listen with open hearts and to lead with empathy — toward each other, toward our customers and toward our communities."

Publix, based out of Lakeland, has more than 1,200 locations, with about 800 in Florida.

The full letter from Jones can be viewed below:

Dear Publix Family,

The last few months have brought unprecedented challenges to our company and our country. Throughout this time, I’ve been proud of Publix associates, working in our stores, facilities and behind the scenes to do what we have historically done so well — care for each other and our communities.

Today, it’s evident that our support and compassion are required on an even deeper level.

Like you, I’m saddened and unsettled by any racial injustice or events that divide our country. There are many emotions we are feeling — fear, anger, anxiety and impatience. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to listen with open hearts and to lead with empathy — toward each other, toward our customers and toward our communities.

At Publix, we reject racism and discrimination of any kind.

With over 220,000 associates, we benefit from being an inclusive company made up of individuals who look and think differently, with backgrounds from around the country and around the world. Embracing our diversity has driven us toward progress, innovation and excellence for almost a century. This diversity fuels my hope for the future, and all that we will accomplish by coming together as One Publix with One Purpose to care for each other with dignity and respect.

Thanks for all you do.

Todd Jones

CEO

