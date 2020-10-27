Publix offers Veterans Day discount to veterans, active military and their families

article

Publix is offering a discount to both veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain confirmed it will offer a 10% discount to veterans, military personnel and their families on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for their service.

"It is our privilege to honor you for serving our country," Publix's website states. "We hope to see you at your neighborhood Publix on Veterans Day."

A military ID must be shown to qualify for the discount, a spokesperson confirmed.

The discount is valid for in-store purchases only and excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services.

For more information, click here.