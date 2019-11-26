Publix commits $4 billion in food donations by 2030

article

Publix is stepping up their game in the fight against hunger.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain announced on Monday that they are committing an additional $2 billion in food donations over the next decade, doubling the donations the company has made since 2009 to a total of $4 billion by 2030.

“You can’t always see hunger, but it is all around us,” said Todd Jones, CEO of the Lakeland-based company. “As a food retailer, our greatest opportunity to give back is by helping to alleviate food insecurity. That’s why for more than a decade we have worked to ensure millions of pounds of food have reached people in need in the communities we serve.”

Donations will continue on a daily basis through the company's food recovery program. Employees gather foods that they can no longer sell and donate them to 100 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations for distribution.

“For over a decade, Publix has partnered with Feeding America and member food banks to help provide nourishing food to our neighbors in need,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said. “We are grateful for our long-standing partnership and for Publix’s commitment to fighting hunger.”

