Publix celebrates Cumming employee who shares birth year with the company

The Brief Publix in Cumming is honoring employee Ralph DeSimone, who was born in 1930, the same year the company was founded. DeSimone joined the store in 2016 after careers in technology and boat chartering. He enjoys connecting with younger co-workers and credits good food and exercise for his longevity.



A Publix store in Cumming is celebrating one of its most remarkable employees — a man who shares a birth year with the company itself.

What we know:

Ralph DeSimone was born in 1930, the same year Publix was founded. He joined the store’s team in 2016 after a long career in the technology industry and years spent chartering boats.

What they're saying:

DeSimone says one of his favorite parts of the job is connecting with younger co-workers and bridging the generation gap. As for his secret to a long life, he credits good food and regular exercise.