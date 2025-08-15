Publix celebrates Cumming employee who shares birth year with the company
CUMMING, Ga. - A Publix store in Cumming is celebrating one of its most remarkable employees — a man who shares a birth year with the company itself.
What we know:
Ralph DeSimone was born in 1930, the same year Publix was founded. He joined the store’s team in 2016 after a long career in the technology industry and years spent chartering boats.
What they're saying:
DeSimone says one of his favorite parts of the job is connecting with younger co-workers and bridging the generation gap. As for his secret to a long life, he credits good food and regular exercise.