Publix celebrates Cumming employee who shares birth year with the company

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 15, 2025 7:35am EDT
Cumming
95-year-old Publix employee

Publix is celebrating its 95th birthday by celebrating one of its 95-year-old employees. Ralph is a front service clerk at a store in Cumming, Georgia. He has worked there since 2016 after a long career in the technology field.

    • Publix in Cumming is honoring employee Ralph DeSimone, who was born in 1930, the same year the company was founded.
    • DeSimone joined the store in 2016 after careers in technology and boat chartering.
    • He enjoys connecting with younger co-workers and credits good food and exercise for his longevity.

CUMMING, Ga. - A Publix store in Cumming is celebrating one of its most remarkable employees — a man who shares a birth year with the company itself.

Ralph DeSimone was born in 1930, the same year Publix was founded. He joined the store’s team in 2016 after a long career in the technology industry and years spent chartering boats.

DeSimone says one of his favorite parts of the job is connecting with younger co-workers and bridging the generation gap. As for his secret to a long life, he credits good food and regular exercise.

