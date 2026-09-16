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Public sex act leads to arrest at Town Center Mall store

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cobb County
Published September 16, 2026 1:55 PM EDT
Published September 16, 2026 1:55 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Cobb County police arrested 62-year-old Steven Biancofiore at Rue 21 inside Town Center Mall in August.
    • Authorities charged Biancofiore after he performed a sex act on himself inside the retail store.
    • Police have not disclosed whether any store employees or shoppers witnessed the public incident.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 62-year-old man faces charges after police say he performed a sex act on himself inside a store at Town Center Mall. 

What we know:

Cobb County police arrested 62-year-old Steven Biancofiore on Aug. 26. 

Investigators said Biancofiore performed a sex act on himself inside the Rue 21 business, located within Town Center Mall. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details regarding what led up to the incident. 

It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the store at the time. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Police Department, who provided details about the incident and arrest. 

Cobb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews