Public sex act leads to arrest at Town Center Mall store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 62-year-old man faces charges after police say he performed a sex act on himself inside a store at Town Center Mall.
What we know:
Cobb County police arrested 62-year-old Steven Biancofiore on Aug. 26.
Investigators said Biancofiore performed a sex act on himself inside the Rue 21 business, located within Town Center Mall.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details regarding what led up to the incident.
It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the store at the time.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Police Department, who provided details about the incident and arrest.