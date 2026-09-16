Public sex act leads to arrest at Town Center Mall store

The Brief Cobb County police arrested 62-year-old Steven Biancofiore at Rue 21 inside Town Center Mall in August. Authorities charged Biancofiore after he performed a sex act on himself inside the retail store. Police have not disclosed whether any store employees or shoppers witnessed the public incident.



A 62-year-old man faces charges after police say he performed a sex act on himself inside a store at Town Center Mall.

What we know:

Cobb County police arrested 62-year-old Steven Biancofiore on Aug. 26.

Investigators said Biancofiore performed a sex act on himself inside the Rue 21 business, located within Town Center Mall.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details regarding what led up to the incident.

It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the store at the time.