Public masses set to resume amid COVID-10 pandemic

Public masses are set to resume Monday at the Vatican.

Pope Francis celebrated a mass at Pope John Paul II's tomb on what would have been the former pope's 100th birthday.

“Today we can say that 100 years ago the Lord visited his people,” Francis said in a morning Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. “Celebrating the memory of Saint John Paul II let’s remember this: The Lord loves his people, he visited his people, he sent a shepherd.”

Pope Francis holds a mass for the 100th Anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II at St. Peter's Basilica. (Vatican Media / Vatican Pool via Getty Images)

App users click here for live updates

Meanwhile in France, a mass was held in a parking lot over the weekend where people prayed inside their cars.

Mosques in Iran have offered the same sort of drive-in service during lockdown.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts