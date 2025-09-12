24 kilos of fentanyl seized in Gwinnett cartel trafficking arrest

The Brief Celia Lara-Rios, 34, was arrested in Gwinnett County by Auburn Police in July. According to her arrest warrant, she was knowingly in possession of roughly 24.9 kilos of fentanyl. Lara-Rios is set to appear in a Gwinnett County courtroom for a bond hearing on Friday.



A Gwinnett County woman with ties to a Mexican drug cartel is behind bars accused of trafficking more than 24 kilos of fentanyl.

What we know:

Celia Lara-Rios, 34, was arrested in Gwinnett County by Auburn Police in July.

According to her arrest warrant, she was knowingly in "possession of 24,958 grams or more of fentanyl of any mixture." That's roughly 24.9 kilos of the drug, which is enough fentanyl to kill more than 12 million people, according to the DEA.

EDITOR'S NOTE: It’s unclear if the amount seized was all fentanyl or a mixture of other drugs.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office tells FOX 5 that Lara-Rios is linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and when she was arrested she had a child in the car with her.

According to Lara-Rios’ arrest warrants, she faces two charges: trafficking in Morphine, Opium, or Heroin (more than 28 grams) and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office jail log, Lara-Rios has an I.C.E. hold.

What's next:

Lara-Rios is set to appear in a Gwinnett County courtroom before Superior Court Judge Timothy Hamil Friday afternoon as she makes a bid for bond.

