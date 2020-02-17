Prosecutor may investigate James Brown's death

A Fulton County prosecutor could open a formal investigation into the death of singer James Brown.

The "Godfather of Soul" was 73-years-old when he died Christmas Day in 2006.

Officials determined Brown's cause of death to be heart failure.

A district attorney met with a woman on Sunday who claimed someone murdered the singer.

Jacque Hollander turned over a bin of evidence supporting her claim to the D.A., who will reportedly review it before making a decision.