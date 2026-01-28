Proposed $500M Amazon facility in South Fulton wins tax incentives

The Brief Fulton’s development authority approved tax incentives for a project. The proposal is a $500 million Amazon facility off Campbellton Road. Officials estimate $36 million in tax receipts over 10 years.



The Development Authority of Fulton County has approved tax incentives aimed at attracting a proposed Amazon facility to the City of South Fulton, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

The company is proposing a $500 million fulfillment and logistics facility off Campbellton Road. The project is expected to bring 750 jobs to South Fulton, according to the script.

Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs said the project would bring new life to a site that has been inactive since 2024.

The development authority estimates the project would generate more than an estimated $36 million in tax receipts over 10 years.