Prominent Georgians send well wishes to President Trump, first lady after positive COVID-19 test

article

Prominent Georgians are sending well wishes to the first family after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

White House doctors report the president and first lady have both exhibited "mild symptoms" associated with COVID-19. Doctors say Trump has several factors against him including age, obesity, elevated cholesterol, and being male that could put him at a greater risk of becoming seriously from the virus. Trump's doctors say he can still keep up with his busy schedule, but they will continue to monitor his situation closely.

President Trump's doctors said he has since received an experimental antibody cocktail and remains "fatigued" after the diagnosis but in good spirits.

Biden says Trump's positive test is a "bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously."

Meanwhile, well wishes have come in from across the country, the world, and in Georgia.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who herself tested positive this past summer for COVID-19, tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the First Family, and all suffering with the Coronavirus. A COVID-19 diagnosis is unsettling, and even more so when a loved one also tests positive. Derek and I wish the First Family a speedy recovery."

Advertisement

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted for his family writing, ".(at)GAFirstLady, the girls, and I wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick recovery. Our prayers are with them and their family!"

The governor went on to ask all Georgians to stay safe this weekend offering a list of safety tips and tweeting, "This weekend, I’m asking all Georgians to keep in mind the safety of their friends and family while rooting for their team. Whether you’re a Bulldog or a Tiger, please follow these tips to have a safe tailgate tomorrow. Go Dawgs, and Keep Choppin’!"

Sen. Kelly Loeffler joined in the well wishes tweeting, "Like so many in our country and around the world, I’m lifting (at)realDonaldTrump and (at)FLOTUS up in prayer as they recover from #COVID19. I know their steadfast leadership through this pandemic will continue just the same. America is with you 100%!"

The appointed senator also wrote she had tested negative for the virus and used the social media platform to take a jab at China's handling of the virus writing, ".(at)realDonaldTrump and (at)FLOTUS COVID diagnoses are a stark reminder of who the true bad actor is in this situation: China. Because of China’s deception, the virus has wreaked havoc in the United States & across the globe. The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable.

Loeffler's Republican opponent also offered his prayers. Rep. Doug Collins tweeted, "Please join me and Lisa in praying for the quick recovery of our President and First Lady. We will beat this!"

Democratic Senate challenger and pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta also lifted up prayers writing, "My prayers are with (at)realDonaldTrump and (at)FLOTUS. I wish them both a safe and speedy recovery."

Fellow Democrat and Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff wrote, "Alisha and I send our wishes for the First Family’s swift recovery and the health and safety of the White House staff."

Senator David Perdue tweeted, "Bonnie & I wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them as they fight this virus."

The senator also shared some good news of his own and a message for all Georgians writing, "Bonnie & I both tested negative for #COVID19 today. We got tested proactively and continue to urge all Georgians to stay vigilant as we fight this virus. Remember to follow the 3W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask!"