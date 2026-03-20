Prom Dress Party happening next weekend in DeKalb County

The Brief The Saving Our Sisters mentoring program is hosting its 4th annual event to provide free prom dresses and accessories to students in need. The "Prom-ess Party" takes place Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Decatur.



As spring officially arrives, high school students across the region are beginning to plan for one of the biggest milestones of the year: prom. However, for many families, the rising cost of formal wear can make the event feel out of reach. To ensure every student has the chance to celebrate, the Saving Our Sisters mentoring program is stepping in to help.

The organization is partnering with the DeKalb County Public Library to host its fourth annual "Prom Dress Party." This community event is designed to remove the financial barriers of prom by providing high school students with free dresses and accessories.

The giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Decatur. Click here for more information.