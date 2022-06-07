Program teach children to code, build video games

A program that trains teenagers and young adults in tech careers is heading to Atlanta.

The North Carolina-based Youth Technology Apprenticeship Cohort is a virtual stem-based program that focuses on careers such as coding and building videos games. This program has proven so successful, it’s expanding in 14 cities including Atlanta.

The program lasts about four weeks and is free of charge.

Many who have completed the program went on to paid internships at major companies. Others have landed jobs in fields with starting salaries of $55,000 a year.

"There are a lot of similarities between e-sports and stem. But one of the biggest ones is many children because of their background aren't afforded professional opportunities. YTAC is the solution to that, we work to bridge the digital divide," said YTAC director Christian Ponce.

The deadline to sign up for this program is June 13. For more information visit stiegleredtech.org/ytac.