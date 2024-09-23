Producer Jermaine Dupris announces new internship for Emory students

article

Some Emory University students will soon get the chance to work side by side with Atlanta native and So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri.

The Grammy Award winner announced a new internship for Emory students at the school's inaugural Ideas Festival on Friday.

Next semester, two students will be picked to intern at So So Def Recordings.

"I’ve always been a person that gives younger individuals and people who want to be in this business a chance," says Dupri. "I’m looking for superstars that are not on the stage and I hope that I can find them in this So So Def/Emory intern partnership."

To be eligible, students will need to be undergraduates in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College, Goizueta Business School, or the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

"Experiential learning opportunities outside the classroom are critical for Emory students to extend their knowledge," says Branden Grimmett, the vice provost for career and professional development and leader of Emory’s Pathways Center . "We are thrilled Jermaine Dupri is partnering with Emory to provide a unique and transformative learning experience for our students to explore the music industry."

The selected students will earn academic credit and applications will begin later this fall.