Proctor & Gamble bringing hundreds of jobs to Georgia with new distribution facility

Proctor & Gamble is planning to build a new facility that would bring hundreds of jobs to Georgia.

Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the multinational consumer goods corporation will invest $205 million in a new distribution facility in Jackson, Georgia.

Once completed, the new automated facility will be over 1 million square feet.

"It says a lot when household names like Procter & Gamble repeatedly choose Georgia to do business," Kemp said in a statement. "My administration has been laser-focused on creating jobs and opportunities in rural Georgia, and I am confident that hardworking Georgians in Butts County, at the Georgia Ports Authority, and along every other step of the way will make sure Procter & Gamble’s products get out the door and to the market."

The company, which is headquartered in Ohio, already operates a manufacturing facility in Albany and a distribution center in metro Atlanta.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Georgia to better meet demand for our products and serve our consumers," said Ignacio Arranz, the senior vice president for P&G Physical Distribution Innovation. "We are grateful to the Butts County community for their support and look forward to many years of partnership and growth."

In total, officials estimate the new location will create around 350 new jobs in the county.

Some brands that Proctor & Gamble distribute are Always menstrual hygiene products, Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper, Crest toothpaste, Gillette razors, and more.