Pro Wake Tour splashes into Lake Lanier this weekend

A lot of people like to cool down in Lake Lanier this time of year. But this weekend, top athletes from around the world will heat up the water with some scorching competition!

The 2021 Pro Wakeboard and Wakesurf Tour powered by Supra Boats will take over Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville on Saturday, Aug. 21 for day-long action, starting at 9 a.m. with pro wakesurf semifinals and culminating in an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. (practice and junior pro qualifying will take place Friday, Aug. 20). Gainesville is the fourth and final stop on the tour, which launched in Katy, Texas back in June and features top junior and professional wakeboarders and wakesurfers from as far away as Australia and Europe. Competitors collect both cash prizes and points at each stop on the tour, which also included Birmingham in July and a digital event earlier this month.

And here’s some good news — watching the action is free for spectators! There’s no seating provided, which means folks are encouraged to bring their own towels and beach chairs; pop-up tents are allowed but placement must be approved by a staffer on-site.

Lake Lanier Olympic Park is located at 3105 Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville; for more information on the tournament and to check out the schedule, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning on the water, getting a very exciting preview of this weekend’s big event!

