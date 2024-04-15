Sea-Tac Airport roads reopened after pro-Palestine demonstration blocked all lanes

A pro-Palestine demonstration closed the expressway of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for several hours on Monday.

Traffic was at a standstill on the road into the airport until roughly 6 p.m., airport officials said.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and a banner that read "OUR TAXES ARE FUNDING GENOCIDE."

Sea-Tac officials confirmed at 6:01 p.m. that the demonstration was cleared from the airport expressway.

Authorities say 46 people were arrested.

The demonstration was timed with others in major cities around the U.S., including San Francisco, New York City and Chicago, with the aim of disrupting travel and getting more eyes on their message.

It mirrors a similar demonstration that shut down I-5 in Seattle on Jan. 7, 2024, backing up traffic for several miles. That protest led to several arrests in the following weeks.

Protesters have been calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war for several months, one that was approved only three weeks ago by the United Nations, before being rejected by Hamas this weekend. Following the Hamas invasion of Israel in Oct. 2023, the Israeli Defense Force launched a retaliatory invasion of the Gaza Strip.

This comes just days after an Iranian drone strike against Israel.

At 5:15 p.m., a WSDOT post on X read, "Both directions of the SR 518 off-ramps to Airport Drive in SeaTac remain fully closed. There is no estimated time for reopening. Avoid the area and use alternate routes and alternate modes of transportation to get to the airport."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.