President Trump to visit metro Atlanta Friday

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to metro Atlanta on Friday.

Officials announced the president would be stopping in north Georgia midday on Friday. Tthe stop is part of the "Black Voices for Trump" outreach Trump launched in Georgia last November. The president is expected to deliver remarks around 1:30 p.m. on his "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan."

President Donald J. Trump steps off Air Force One at Dobbins Aire Reserve Base during a visit to Atlanta in July 2020.

This would be President Trump’s 10th visit to the Peach State since taking office.

The president was last in Georgia in July when he and U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao visited the UPS Hapeville Airport Hub to announce a policy change to expedite infrastructure projects by amending the National Environmental Policy Act.

The president also came to Atlanta in March to tour the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see how the agency was working to combat the coronavirus.

