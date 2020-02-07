President Trump hints he may intervene in Collins-Loeffler race

article

The president hinted Thursday that he is working to find a compromise in what has become a contentious Georgia Senate race.

Congressman Doug Collins announced last week that he will challenge fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the November election to replace retired Sen. Johnny Isakson.

In December Governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to temporarily fill the seat, despite President Donald Trump's urging that Kemp choose Collins.

"I know, Kelly, you're going to end up liking [Collins] a lot," President Trump said in his post-impeachment acquittal speech Thursday. "Something's going to happen that's going to be very good. I don't know. I haven't figured it out yet."

The Georgia Gang panelist Phil Kent said Loeffler's team approached the president during the impeachment trial to ask him to help broker a deal between the two sides.

"I don't think he wants to see a split in the Georgia GOP," said Kent.

He believes the president could offer one of the two candidates a different post.

"It may be that one of them gets a job," explained Kent. "Perhaps for Doug Collins a judgeship; perhaps for Kelly Loeffler a Cabinet position. I'm speculating, of course."

Janelle King, who is also a panelist on The Georgia Gang, is a Loeffler supporter and believes the president's comments were a positive sign for her campaign.

"I thought this was great for Sen. Loeffler," said King. "I just thought that she now has an opportunity to level the field and play it in a good way."

King pointed out that President Trump's input had a significant impact on the Georgia race for Governor in 2018, when his endorsement propelled Kemp over former Lt. Governor Casey Cagle.

"I do know that when it comes down to these types of races, I think everyone is certain that they want to stay in and fight and especially for those that are supporting them, but you know, we never know. It's President Trump, so you never know where he's going to go with it," explained King.