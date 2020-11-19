President Trump's campaign, attorney Rudy Giuliani, hold news conference on progress of election challenge

President Donald Trump's campaign and his personal attorney held a news conference Thursday on the progress of legal actions regarding the President’s election challenge.

President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, discusses allegations of voter fraud at a press conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

President Donald J. Trump gives a fist bump to the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Trump announced the update with a tweet that said, "Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M."

Earlier in the day, Trump's reelection campaign said that it was dropping a lawsuit challenging voting results in Michigan, which show Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carrying the battleground state.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan," Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, said in a statement.

President Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said the decision to rescind the lawsuit is the "direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted."

Trump has refused to accept the results of the election that delivered victory for Democrat Joe Biden.

The Associated Press says President-elect Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

Biden currently has an Electoral College lead of 290-232. But that does not include electors from Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points as officials conduct a hand tally. The AP has not called the race, but if Biden's lead holds he will win the Electoral College on 306-232 vote — the identical margin Trump won in 2016.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.