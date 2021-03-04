President Biden's approval ratings slide after first month in office: poll

article

A new national poll from Monmouth University shows that President Joe Biden’s approval rating has slipped during his first month in the White House.

The survey, which was released on Wednesday, shows that Biden holds a 51% approval rating. That's down from the 54% Americans gave him days after his inauguration.

As far as his disapproval rating, the survey shows it has risen from 30% in late January to 42% now.

The shift comes as more Americans form an opinion of the new president, with "no opinion" going from 16% in late January to 8% now, according to Monmouth University. Biden gets a 91% approval rating from Democrats and an 80% disapproval rating among Republicans (up from 70%).

"It’s probably not a surprise that Biden’s honeymoon period has closed quickly," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray highlighted. But Murray noted that the president maintains a net positive rating in the new poll, which was conducted Feb. 25–March 1.

The survey also points to a drop in approval for Congress.

According to the survey, 3 in 10 surveyed give approve of the job Congress is doing, down from 35% a month ago. Disapproval jumped from 51% in January to 59% now. But Monmouth notes that the January "results were a historical high in eight years of national polling by Monmouth. While the current ratings have declined, they remain on the higher end of the range across which they have fluctuated since 2013."

The Monmouth poll used live telephone operators to question 802 adults nationwide. The survey overall sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

FOX News contributed to this report.