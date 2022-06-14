Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 2:27 PM EDT until TUE 3:15 PM EDT, Irwin County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:21 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:20 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

President Biden addresses economy, inflation at AFL-CIO National Convention in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:05PM
Economy
FOX 29 Philadelphia

President Biden speaks at the AFL-CIO National Convention in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia on Tuesday to speak at the AFL-CIO National Convention.

PHILADELPHIA - Keep an eye out for the Presidential Motorcade - President Biden is making his way to the "City of Brotherly Love" Tuesday morning.

Biden was the keynote speaker at the 29th American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations National Convention, which runs through Wednesday.

The president addressed members of the largest federation of unions in the country from inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, showing his support for organized labor.

His visit comes amid mounting issues for the U.S. economy, as inflation hits a four-decade high of 8.6 percent.

Biden addressed the rising costs of goods during his comments about the U.S. economy. 

President Biden arrives in Philadelphia for AFL-CIO National Convention

President Joe Biden touched down in "The City of Brotherly Love" on Tuesday morning for the AFL-CIO National Convention at the Philadelphia Convention Center.