President Biden pushes assault weapons ban following Half Moon Bay mass shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said not only was he praying for those killed in the latest mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, but he has directed his administration to ensure the city that they have the "full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack."

On Monday, he said Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21.

"We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action," Biden said in a statement. "I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe."

Even if this particular ban is passed, it wouldn't have done much in this case.

The suspect, Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay is 67 years old.

He turned himself in at the San Mateo County Sheriff's substation on Monday about 5 p.m. after officials said he killed seven people and injured an eighth and two agricultural businesses where he is thought to have worked. No official motive for the mass shooting has been released.

A video of the arrest showed three officers approaching a parked car with drawn weapons. Zhao got out of the car, and the officers pulled him to the ground, put him in handcuffs, and led him away.

A weapon was found in his SUV, officials said. The video was captured by Kati McHugh, a Half Moon Bay resident who witnessed the arrest.

Sheriff's officials believe he acted alone.

None of the victims have yet to be identified.

Biden also noted that the Half Moon Bay massacre came after a weekend Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park in Los Angeles County, where 72-year-old Huu Can Tran 11 at a ballroom dance club – and then killed himself on Sunday.

California is still reeling from an attack on a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park that killed 11 and cast a shadow over an important holiday for many Asian-American communities. Authorities are still seeking a motive for the Saturday shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.