President Biden Milwaukee visit; Black-owned businesses highlighted

President Joe Biden visited Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 20 to spotlight a surge in federal government support for Black-owned small businesses during his White House tenure.

The Small Business Administration in the last fiscal year backed 4,700 loans valued at $1.5 billion to Black-owned businesses. Under Biden, the SBA says it has more than doubled the number and total dollar amount of loans to Black-owned small businesses.

Since 2020, the share of the SBA’s loans going to minority-owned businesses has increased from 23% to over 32%.

Joelle Gamble, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, said the president's visit to the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce would give Biden a chance to show "how Bidenomics is driving a Black small business boom."

Wisconsin was among the most competitive states in Biden's 2020 election win over former President Donald Trump and will likely be key to his reelection hopes in 2024. Trump is the leading contender vying for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.

In Wisconsin and beyond, Biden is trying to pep up American voters at a time when polls show people are largely dour about his handling of the economy. The president is struggling with poor approval ratings on the economy even as the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows and as inflation has plummeted in little over a year from 9.1% to 3.2%.

Biden also highlighted his administration's push to replace the nation's lead water service lines within 10 years, to ensure communities across the country, including Milwaukee, have safe drinking water.

Biden holds out his lead-pipe project as a generation-changing opportunity to reduce brain-damaging exposure to lead in schools, child care centers and more than 9 million U.S. homes that draw water from lead pipes. It’s also an effort that the administration says can help create plenty of good-paying union jobs around the country.

The president's $1 trillion infrastructure legislation, passed in 2021, includes $15 billion for replacing lead pipes. The president appeared during the visit with the owner of Hero Plumbing, a Black-owned business that is replacing lead pipes in Milwaukee and benefitting from the infrastructure law.

Reaction

A Better Wisconsin Together Executive Director Chris Walloch

"We appreciate President Biden coming to Wisconsin to shed light on his administration's efforts to make sure we have an economy that works for working families, safe drinking water, and a climate that will support generations to come.

"Thanks to Biden Administration investments, hard working families in Wisconsin have received essential resources that will help people support their families and build a better future. It’s time that Wisconsin Republicans in Congress end the partisan antics and start working together with President Biden to deliver for Wisconsinites."

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin)

"President Biden is in Milwaukee to tell people not to believe what they are seeing with their own eyes. While in Wisconsin, the president should visit a grocery store to talk with customers who are paying 20% more for groceries. Inflation has made everything 17% more expensive in just three years. Bidenomics is making it more difficult for families to afford the things they need. We need to change course in Washington."

AFP-WI State Director Megan Novak

"As President Biden arrives in Milwaukee this Christmas season touting his top-down policies, Wisconsin families are still struggling under this 'Bidenomics' economy. All Wisconsinites really want for Christmas is lower inflation and affordable energy."

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel



"Democrats abandoned Milwaukee in 2020, but Republicans are delivering. As we bring historic economic investments ahead of our 2024 Convention and policy solutions from lowering costs to school choice, Wisconsinites aren’t interested in more lip service from Joe Biden."

Mike Marinella, Midwest Press Secretary for National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC)



"Joe Biden's disastrous policies created a dumpster fire in communities across Wisconsin, and extreme Wisconsin Democrats poured gasoline on that fire. Biden's unpopularity will drag down their party in November, just like he's dragging down middle-class Wisconsinites who are suffering from his failed 'Bidenomics' agenda."

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"From higher costs and lower wages to three consecutive quarters of declining GDP in Wisconsin, Bidenomics have failed working families. No amount of campaigning can erase the disastrous impact of the Administration's policies on Wisconsinites."

Associated Press contributed to this report.