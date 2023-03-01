Pregnant women in Georgia could soon qualify for food stamps, welfare

article

A bill allowing low-income pregnant woman to get food stamps and welfare is moving forward in the Georgia Senate.

Tuesday, the Senate Childrens and Family's committee approved House Bill 129, which had already been passed by the House of Representatives.

Under the bill, low-income woman would be added to the list of those eligible from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF.

At this time, Georgians can only qualify for the welfare service if a child is already born and lives in a home with either one parent or two with one incapacitated.

Gov. Brian Kemp had highlighted his plan for the bill in his State of the State address earlier in the year.

"To support new mothers even more, my team is proposing legislation that will allow pregnant women who qualify to receive TANF benefits. Previously, they were unable to apply for such assistance until after the child was born," Kemp said. "I know this measure is supported by many in this chamber, and I am grateful for your backing."

Republican State Rep. Soo Hong is sponsoring the bill, which was approved by the house nearly unanimously.

"All we're doing is making sure is that our pregnant woman and the those who need it the most are going to be receiving benefits," Hong said.

The bill now needs the full Senate's approval before it heads to Kemp for his signature.