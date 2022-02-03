Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in crash with suspected DUI driver, police say

A 19-year-old woman and her unborn child have died in a car crash with a suspected DUI driver in Morrow.

The Morrow Police Department said 19-year-old Forest Park resident Ashley Acosta was a passenger in a car struck by a Ford F-150 driven by 32-year-old Jeffrey Cordell Fulks.

Acosta's urborn child died in the crash. She remained in critical condition until Wednesday night, when she died as a result of her injuries.

Police said it was 1:55 a.m. when officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Morrow Road and Jonesboro Road.

Police said Fulks was driving under the influence of alcohol south on Jonesboro Road and ran a red light. Fulks crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Cruise driven by Emanuel Cortes Acoltzi with Acosta as a passenger.

After the impact, the Chevy Cruise went across the intersection, over the sidewalk, and into a pole, investigators said. The F-150 went over a sidewalk and through bushes before resting at a gas station parking lot.

Morrow police requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and arrested Fulks at the scene.

Fulks faces charges of DUI, vehicular feticide, first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

"These cases are reminders of the tragic consequences of a decision to drive impaired. Death, injuries, damage, and life-long memories of these horrific events are terrible scars that will be carried by the individuals involved and by our community. Our thoughts are with the families of those touched by these completely preventable acts," Morrow Police Chief Renan Lopez said.

