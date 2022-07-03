Pregnant woman killed in Gwinnett County pedestrian crash was Afghan, friends say

A woman died in Gwinnett County while crossing a road with her child, according to police. A GoFundMe campaign for the woman said she was six months pregnant.

Friends and family of Sajida Hussaini said she was a refugee from Afghanistan. They said she died while trying to find transportation from Snellville to her home in Clarkston.

Police said she was exiting an Uber with her child on Hewatt Road and began to cross. A car struck her. Police said she was not using a crosswalk.

Police are investigating to determine if speed was a factor in the crash. Investigators don't think there was alcohol involved.

The GoFundMe description said she was 34 years old and left behind her husband, four young daughters, and one son.

By Saturday evening, the campaign had raised more than $26,000.