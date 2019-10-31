Prayer vigil, protest day before ex-officer's sentencing hearing

The DeKalb County chapter of the NAACP held a rally and prayer vigil on the county courthouse steps demanding the maximum sentence for ex-officer Robert Olsen.

A jury acquitted Olsen of murder in the shooting death of Afghanistan war veteran Anthony Hill, but he faces up to 35 years in prison for his conviction on other charges.

Hill was unarmed and naked when Olsen shot and killed him in March of 2015 while responding to multiple 911 calls at the Chamblee apartment complex.

Investigators said Hill suffered from PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Prosecutors argued Olsen used excessive force and should have used his baton or Taser, but defense attorneys said he acted in self-defense, fearing for his life.

Sentencing is planned for Nov. 1.

