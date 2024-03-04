Powerball up to $460M after $1M winner in Georgia Saturday night

Three very lucky individuals hit it big in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

First up, a Powerball ticket sold in Georgia struck gold, bagging a whopping $1 million, as confirmed by the Georgia Lottery.

But wait, there's more luck to go around in the Peach State! Two other tickets sold in Georgia – snagging their owners a cool $50,000 each.

Feeling a bit of FOMO? Fear not! The lottery fun doesn't end there. Brace yourselves for another shot at striking it rich tonight, with a jaw-dropping jackpot of $460 million up for grabs. And if you're not in it for the long game, there's a cash option of a mind-boggling $220.4 million – talk about making dreams come true!

The last really big Powerball jackpot winning ticket was drawn Jan. 1, 2024, for $842.2 million. The ticket was sold in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesdays and Saturdays.