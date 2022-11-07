8 winning Powerball tickets of up to $1M sold in Georgia in last drawing

article

The Powerball jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $1.9 billion Monday after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing.

While the top prize hasn't been won in over three months, a few people in Georgia won some big prizes.

In all, eight Georgians won prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million in Saturday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, one Powerball ticket bought in Evans, Georgia has won someone the prize of $1 million.

Seven other people in Atlanta, Bremen, Pooler, Roberta, Milledgeville, Watkinsville, and West Point won $50,000 each.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the jackpot. To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner. That matches a record for draws without a winner, along with a run of drawings last year, according to the Clive, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.