Powerball jackpot climbs to $596M after no tickets match numbers needed to claim grand prize

By Elizabeth Pritchett
Published 
Money
FOX Business

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

The Powerball jackpot has increased again after no players claimed to have a ticket matching the winning numbers after Wednesday night's drawing.

The grand prize now sits at an estimated $596 million – with a one-time cash payout of approximately $288.2 million – for Saturday night's drawing. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 with a red Powerball number of 18. The Power Play option was 3X. 

Two lucky players did score million-dollar prizes after matching all five white balls, the game announced. A ticket in Missouri was worth $1 million after the drawing and one in South Carolina with the Power Play option selected was worth $2 million.

POWERBALL HITS THIRD-LARGEST JACKPOT OF THE YEAR

A woman holds Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The biggest Powerball jackpot of 2023 – and the third-largest in the game's history – was won in July by a lucky player in California, who snagged the $1.08 billion prize, the lottery said. 

CALIFORNIA CONVENIENCE STORE OWNER REACTS TO SELLING WINNING $1 BILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT: ‘SURPRISED’

Behind that was a $754.6 million grand prize won by a player in Washington in February, which is marked as the game's sixth-largest prize ever.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night are as follows: 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 with a red Powerball number of 18. The Power Play option was 3X. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.

Participants in fellow lottery Mega Millions have an opportunity to play for a $162 million grand prize on Friday night.

