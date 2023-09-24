Powerball jackpot soars to $785M after another drawing with no winner

The Powerball numbers for the estimated $750 million lottery jackpot were drawn on Saturday, and there is still no winner.

The winning numbers Saturday night are: white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the red power ball 21. The Power Play was 2X.

The big prize number is for winners who choose to receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. However, winners typically select the cash option , which was an estimated $350.6 million for Saturday's drawing.

Powerball lottery tickets pictured inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

After no ticket matched all winning numbers for Saturday's drawing, the jackpot grew to an estimated $785 million with a $367 million cash option for Monday's drawing.

The lottery jackpot has ballooned into the top 10 Powerball prizes of all time.

Saturday's drawing came after nobody won Wednesday's Powerball estimated at $672 million, with a cash option of $320.5 million.

Drawings are held three times per week every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

