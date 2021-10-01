Powerball jackpot rises to $635M ahead of Saturday drawing

The giant Powerball jackpot got even bigger Friday as officials raised the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The grand prize was increased from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff. The more people who buy tickets, the larger the prize grows.

EARLIER: Powerball jackpot soars to $620M after no top winner in Wednesday drawing

The jackpot is now the 10th largest ever won, though still far less than the record $1.586 billion prize set in 2016

Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.

While the jackpot increases, the chance of winning all that money remains miniscule, at one in 292.2 million. Those odds are the reason the jackpot has grown so large, as there have been 39 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

RELATED: 'I'm dreaming': Maine man becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of 2020

The jackpot amount refers to the payout for winners who choose the annuity option, which provides 30 payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $450 million.

Advertisement

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.