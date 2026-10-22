Man sentenced for $500K scam targeting Sandy Springs elderly resident

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The Brief A man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for scamming an elderly Sandy Springs resident out of approximately $500,000 through an elaborate financial fraud scheme. Investigators said Javed Ashid posed as an FDIC agent following a fraudulent Microsoft pop-up alert, convincing the victim their life savings were in danger. Ashid collected large sums of cash across roughly 10 in-person meetings before police tracked his vehicles and arrested him in Columbia County while traveling to meet another victim.



A man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after defrauding an elderly Sandy Springs resident out of approximately $500,000 in an imposter scheme, police announced.

What we know:

The scheme began on July 19, 2024, when an elderly victim received a fraudulent Microsoft pop-up notification warning that their identity and financial accounts were at risk, according to police.

Javed Ashid posed as a representative of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and convinced the victim that their life savings were in jeopardy and needed protection. Police said that over the course of the fraud, Ashid arranged approximately 10 separate meetings with the victim, collecting large amounts of cash during each encounter.

In an apparent effort to evade detection, Ashid used multiple vehicles when meeting the victim, the department said.

Sandy Springs police utilized Automated License Plate Readers to identify the vehicles linked to Ashid and develop critical leads.

Authorities later arrested Ashid in Columbia County, Georgia, while he was traveling to meet with another victim. On Oct. 6, Ashid was sentenced in federal court to 14 years in prison for his involvement in the fraudulent schemes.

What they're saying:

Sandy Springs police highlighted the severe harm these types of operations inflict on older residents.

"This case serves as an important reminder of the devastating financial and emotional impact scams can have, particularly on elderly and vulnerable members of our community," the department said in a case update. "The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to protecting our residents, thoroughly investigating financial crimes, and working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

What we don't know:

Police did not release the victim’s name, exact age, or gender, identifying them only as an elderly resident.

The department did not state whether any of the stolen $500,000 was recovered or if Ashid was ordered to pay restitution.