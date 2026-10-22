18-year-old student charged in sexual assaults on Elbert County school bus
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old student has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after deputies found they sexually assaulted two children on a school bus on separate occasions, authorities announced Thursday.
What we know:
Elbert County School District officials alerted sheriff's investigators on Tuesday to two incidents of possible sexual misconduct aboard a bus.
During the investigation, deputies said detectives determined that an adult student sexually assaulted two juvenile students on different occasions while riding along School Bus Route 45s.
Deputies arrested the 18-year-old student, who is charged with one count each of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and child molestation, along with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and two counts of false imprisonment.
Authorities confirmed that the families of both victims have been notified.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the name of the 18-year-old suspect or identified which school the students attended.
Officials also did not disclose the ages or genders of the two victims and the specific dates the assaults occurred.
The Source: Information in this article was provided in an official press release from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.