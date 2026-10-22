18-year-old student charged in sexual assaults on Elbert County school bus

The Brief An 18-year-old student was arrested after investigators determined they sexually assaulted two younger students on an Elbert County school bus. The assaults happened on separate occasions while traveling along School Bus Route 45s, prompting school district officials to notify law enforcement. The suspect faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, cruelty to children and false imprisonment.



An 18-year-old student has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after deputies found they sexually assaulted two children on a school bus on separate occasions, authorities announced Thursday.

What we know:

Elbert County School District officials alerted sheriff's investigators on Tuesday to two incidents of possible sexual misconduct aboard a bus.

During the investigation, deputies said detectives determined that an adult student sexually assaulted two juvenile students on different occasions while riding along School Bus Route 45s.

Deputies arrested the 18-year-old student, who is charged with one count each of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and child molestation, along with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and two counts of false imprisonment.

Authorities confirmed that the families of both victims have been notified.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the name of the 18-year-old suspect or identified which school the students attended.

Officials also did not disclose the ages or genders of the two victims and the specific dates the assaults occurred.