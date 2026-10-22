Union City police seek suspect in Advance Auto Parts robbery

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The Brief Union City police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with an auto parts store robbery. The incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at an Advance Auto Parts location. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators, and tipsters may remain anonymous.



Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a robbery at an auto parts store earlier this month.

What we know:

According to the Union City Police Department, the robbery took place on Oct. 13 at an Advance Auto Parts store in Union City.

Police are investigating the incident and asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robbery to come forward.

What we know:

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, disclosed whether a weapon was shown, or specified what items or money were taken during the robbery.

Authorities also did not specify the exact street address of the Advance Auto Parts store involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 770-306-6849 and ask to speak with investigators, or send a direct message through the department's social media page. Tipsters can remain anonymous.