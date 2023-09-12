Powerball: Georgia residents wins $50K, no one wins it all

article

There may not have been a big, big Powerball winner last night, but someone in Georgia did win $50,000.

Monday night's jackpot was $522 million after no big winner in the last 23 consecutive drawings. However, multiple people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of people winning at least $1 million.

Georgi's winner was able to match four white balls and the red ball. Monday night's numbers were 9. 25. 27, 53, 66 and 5.

Wednesday night's jackpot is expected to be an estimated $550 million with a cash value of $266 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.