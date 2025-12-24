Powerball's $1.7B jackpot could make Christmas Eve unforgettable

The Brief The odds of winning the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot are at 1 in 292.2 million. Those unfavorable odds are by design to help the lottery create billion-dollar jackpots. The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve.



After months without a jackpot winner, Christmas Eve could become unforgettable for some lottery players.

Powerball tickets stuffed in a stocking or placed under the tree this year could be worth more than a billion bucks.

Powerball jackpot

By the numbers:

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.7 billion – and is one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

Dig deeper:

The United States' 4th-largest jackpot on record comes after 46 consecutive draws without someone claiming to have all six numbers. The last contest with a jackpot winner was on Sept. 6.

Winning the jackpot

Big picture view:

A range of prizes can be claimed for the lucky jackpot winner:

Cash value of $781.3 million

Take an annuity, with an immediate payment and then annual payments over 29 years that increase by 5% each time

Smaller prizes are also in play.

At the last drawing, players in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin each won $1 million. There are also prizes outside the jackpot, ranging from a few dollars to $2 million.

Remember:

Last year, someone won a big $1.2 billion prize just a couple days after Christmas – on Dec. 27 in California.

What's next:

If no one wins the jackpot this Christmas Eve, the next drawing will be Saturday, Dec. 27.

Tougher lottery odds

The backstory:

The odds used to be notably better, but the game was made tougher in 2015 to create the exorbitant jackpots we’re seeing today. The tougher odds partly helped set the stage for back-to-back record-breaking sweepstakes this year.

By the numbers:

The odds used to be at 1 in 175 million, but are now set at 1 in 292.2 million.

Dig deeper:

It’s hard to explain what odds of 1 in 292.2 million mean. Even if halved, they remain difficult to digest.

In the past, one math professor described the odds of flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times.

Tim Chartier, a Davidson College math professor in North Carolina, on Monday compared the odds of a winning lottery ticket to selecting one marked dollar bill from a stack 19 miles high.

"It’s true that if you buy 100 tickets, you are 100 times more likely to win. But in this case, ‘100 times more likely’ barely moves the probability needle," Chartier said. "Using the time analogy, buying 100 tickets is like getting 100 guesses to name that one chosen second over nine years. Possible — but wildly improbable."