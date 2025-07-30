Expand / Collapse search
Power outage leaves East Atlanta residents in the dark Wednesday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 30, 2025 6:43am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A power outage in East Atlanta left dozens of residents without electricity early Wednesday morning.
    • The outage, caused by broken utility poles near Hardee Street and Walthall Street, prompted an overnight response from Georgia Power crews.
    • Power is not expected to be fully restored until after sunrise, with repair efforts continuing through the morning.

ATLANTA - Georgia Power crews worked through the early morning hours Wednesday to restore electricity to parts of East Atlanta after a power outage left dozens without service.

What we know:

The outage occurred near Hardee Street and Walthall Street, not far from Moreland Avenue, and was caused by broken utility poles. Video from the scene shows crews on site overnight assessing the damage and beginning repairs.

GEORGIA POWER OUTAGE MAP

Georgia Power says restoration efforts will continue through the morning, and power is not expected to be fully restored until after sunrise. Residents in the affected area are waking up without electricity as crews work to bring service back online.

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Power. A FOX 5 Atlanta crew also went to the scene. 

