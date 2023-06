article

The City of Powder Springs is hosting a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the 4th of July. The event will include a car show, live music, food, arts and crafts, and a kids’ area.

A massive fireworks display will show up to end the night, big enough for the entire city to see.

The festivities will go from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Thurman Springs Park. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.